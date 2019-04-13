MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver and a passenger inside a delivery truck were killed early Saturday morning after the truck hit a utility pole in Marion County.
Deputies and fire personnel were dispatched at a reported crash at the intersection of Hazelgreen Road Northeast and 80th Avenue Northeast just before 3 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found a delivery truck on its side in the roadway. The truck had hit a utility pole and its two occupants were dead at the scene.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies determined that the delivery truck was traveling west on Hazelgreen Road Northeast when its driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The truck then left the roadway and hit the pole. It has not been determined if speed was a factor in the crash.
The crash site was closed, and traffic was diverted for about 8 and a half hours.
Due to the crash, the utility pole was damaged and Portland General Electric repaired the pole after the scene cleared.
The identities of the crash victims have not been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
