FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead and three others injured in Fairview Sunday.
Deputies responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Interlachen Lane just after 5:30 p.m. Due to the severity of the crash, the East County Vehicular Crimes Team was called to investigate the crash.
Investigators believe a 1999 Saab was driving west on Northeast Marine Drive when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban driving east.
The driver and passenger of the Saab were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until their families are notified, MSCO said.
MCSO said the three occupants inside the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said there was a steady flow of traffic and possibly additional witnesses who have not spoken with law enforcement at the scene. Witnesses with information about the crash are asked to call Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503-988-0560. Refer to report #20-52114.
The sheriff’s office said this was the 29th time the ECVCT was activated. This was also the 23rd and 24th death on the roadways this year.
