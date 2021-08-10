PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in northeast Portland Tuesday morning.

At about 5:19 a.m., officers were called out to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Police told FOX 12 that two people have died and multiple people were injured. At least three people were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

An autopsy will be scheduled for a later date to determine the cause and manner of death for the victims who died.

Another shooting in Portland. This is at NE 82nd and Fremont. Large police presence now. #fox12Oregon #shooting ⁦@PortlandPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/m3BSImGTON — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 10, 2021

Northeast 82nd Avenue from Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Klickitat Street was closed for several hours while crews investigated.

Officers searched the area for suspects, but were unable to locate any.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433.

Police Mobile Command Center is here on NE 82nd at Fremont on a call of another shooting. #fox12Oregon #shooting. ⁦@PortlandPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/Khf6kG5Vyx — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 10, 2021

Police have responded to multiple shootings over the past few days, including a deadly shooting that occurred during a disturbance on a TriMet bus.

PPB: Disturbance on TriMet bus leads to deadly shooting in SE Portland PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it’s investigating after a disturbance on a TriMet bus left one man dead on Sunday evening.

"Detectives have a lot of work to do, on top of all the other cases they're already working," said Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley. "You guys know you've reported on two other homicides just over the last few days. It's the same group of detectives that are responding to all of these. So there's no rest for them and our heart always goes out to victims and their families."