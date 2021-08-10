PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in northeast Portland Tuesday morning.
At about 5:19 a.m., officers were called out to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Police told FOX 12 that two people have died and multiple people were injured. At least three people were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.
An autopsy will be scheduled for a later date to determine the cause and manner of death for the victims who died.
Another shooting in Portland. This is at NE 82nd and Fremont. Large police presence now. #fox12Oregon #shooting @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/m3BSImGTON— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 10, 2021
Northeast 82nd Avenue from Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Klickitat Street was closed for several hours while crews investigated.
Officers searched the area for suspects, but were unable to locate any.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433.
Police Mobile Command Center is here on NE 82nd at Fremont on a call of another shooting. #fox12Oregon #shooting. @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/Khf6kG5Vyx— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 10, 2021
Police have responded to multiple shootings over the past few days, including a deadly shooting that occurred during a disturbance on a TriMet bus.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it’s investigating after a disturbance on a TriMet bus left one man dead on Sunday evening.
"Detectives have a lot of work to do, on top of all the other cases they're already working," said Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley. "You guys know you've reported on two other homicides just over the last few days. It's the same group of detectives that are responding to all of these. So there's no rest for them and our heart always goes out to victims and their families."
(11) comments
Any thoughts on whom Hollywood is going to get to play the under funded crime fighter when "Portland: City of Despair" comes out?
If they are not covertly filming up there now, they are missing out.
The voters of Portland reap what they sowed[angry]
And yet Brown is implementing strict covid rules while more die each day from shootings in one city alone. She is out of touch and out of mind.
And yet still nothing about what happened to the church group that was attacked by Antifa.
PPB had that group move to a different location. That location got leaked to ANTIFA presumably by someone INSIDE PPB since the rest happened rather quickly in real time. ANTIFA found them and proceeded to assault the church group WHILE PPB WATCHED and did NOTHING.
More victims of liberal utopia
That whole street off 82nd has been taken over by homeless and drug addicts. I feel bad for the people who have homes and apts on that street where you can't even get into your home because the street and sidewalk filled with tents, garbage, broken down rigs.
Defund the police chanted the idiots in the village
If only there were more social workers with sandwiches and job connections on 82nd avenue in the middle of the night.
The funeral industry is a “booming” career choice in Potland!
Any idea what PPB’s homicide clearance rate it this year? I’ll bet it’s lower than 2018’s rate. Maybe Mayor Wheeler should send some social workers or community activists to help out…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.