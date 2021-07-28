Two people rescued during apartment fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say two people had to be rescued from an apartment fire in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.
At 10:08 a.m., a commercial fire alarm alert was received at the Washington County 911 dispatch center indicating fire sprinkler activation at 722 Northeast Autumncreek Way. Additional information to 911 reported white smoke coming from a third-floor apartment and that a person may be inside the unit.
The first fire engine arrived to find smoke showing from an upstairs unit and audible fire alarms. When firefighters made entry into the unit, they found heavy smoke, fire sprinklers flowing, and two persons inside the unit. Both people were rescued and taken safely down to awaiting paramedics.
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the single unit. The fire did not extend to any additional units but the apartment immediately below the fire was impacted by water from the sprinkler system.
A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be improper storage of smoking materials.
Smoking caused fires are #1 reason we don`t allow any smoking in our triplex or on property!
