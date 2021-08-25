Two people rescued from Aloha apartment fire caused by lit candle

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters saved two people from a burning apartment in Aloha early Wednesday morning after the fire was ignited by an unattended candle.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crew responded to a fire at the Quatama Village Apartments, located at 380 Northwest Gina Way. Once at the scene, TVF&R and Hillsboro firefighters rescued two residents who were trapped in the burning apartment. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes and only hot spots remained after 3 a.m.
Update Gina Way Fire - Firefighters have knocked down a majority of the fire and are extinguishing hot spots. pic.twitter.com/G823T6f9TW— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 25, 2021
The two people rescued were treated for non-life-threatening injuries by medical first responders.
Update Gina Way Fire - Bystander Video of the fire as firefighters arrived on scene. #pdxalerts @HillsboroFire pic.twitter.com/H8LQMO8jYJ— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 25, 2021
A fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was an unattended candle that was lit on a balcony.
