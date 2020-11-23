Two people shot, injured in attempted robbery near Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man and woman were shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Holladay Park near the Lloyd Center on Monday.
Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in Holladay Park in the Lloyd District just after 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victims, who they said were conscious and talking to officers.
Officer applied tourniquets to the victims' injured legs before they were taken to the hospital.
Investigators say it appears that a suspect tried to rob two boys and fired shots as they ran away. The boys weren't injured.
Police said the suspect left before officers could arrive and remains at large.
Police have closed the area around Northeast 11th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street while they investigate.
