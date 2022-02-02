PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:51p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 11900 block of Southeast Stark Street. They found one man dead with apparent gunshot injury.

Another victim, another man, was located near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect or suspects left before police were called and no arrests have been made.

During the investigation, Southeast Stark Street is closed between Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast 122nd Avenue. Southeast 122nd Avenue is open.

Portlanders address city commissioners about safety concerns in downtown area PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Commissioners heard from Portlanders who are fed up with crime in the city, saying their employees aren't safe working…

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457; or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774. The case number is 22-31073.

Police have not released any other information at this time.