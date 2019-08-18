Two people shot, woman killed outside Salem bar; suspect at large

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A woman was shot and killed near a bar in Salem.
Officers responded to the parking lot of Pine Street Pub on the 400 block of Pine Street Northeast at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived and found a man and woman who had been shot. The victims were given first aid and taken to the hospital.
Police said Jennifer Black, 40, of Salem, died from her injuries.
The other victim was continuing to receive treatment and no updates were provided on his condition.
Officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but did not locate a suspect. No suspect information is being released by investigators at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Salem Police tip line at 503-588-8477.
