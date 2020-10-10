PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 5 between Northeast Killingsworth Street and the Rose Quarter on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car on southbound I-5 at the 405 interchange at 2:21 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people had been struck by a car or multiple cars. They were later pronounced dead.
The southbound lanes of the freeway are likely to be closed for several hours during the investigation. Southbound traffic is being diverted off the off the freeway at Northeast Killingsworth Street. The next open on-ramp going southbound is at the Rose Quarter (Northeast Williams Avenue).
This is developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.