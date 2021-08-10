MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that took place on the Historic Columbia River Highway on Tuesday evening.

Corbett fire crews arrived at the scene to find the car on fire. Flames were catching nearby brush and trees on fire, but crews were able to put out the flames before they spread any further.

Two people taken to hospital after crash on Historic Columbia River Highway

Image: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

The drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the motorcyclist is dealing with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other driver is not known.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the highway will be closed between Neilson and Woodard Roads for a lengthy period of time.

