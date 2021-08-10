Two people taken to hospital after crash on Historic Columbia River Highway

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that took place on the Historic Columbia River Highway on Tuesday evening.
Corbett fire crews arrived at the scene to find the car on fire. Flames were catching nearby brush and trees on fire, but crews were able to put out the flames before they spread any further.
The drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the motorcyclist is dealing with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other driver is not known.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the highway will be closed between Neilson and Woodard Roads for a lengthy period of time.
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on E. Historic Columbia River Highway. CRH will be closed between Neilson & Woodard Roads for a lengthy period of time. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital w/ life threatening injuries. @Corbett_Fire pic.twitter.com/HYKq4TG5DO— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 11, 2021
