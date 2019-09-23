Two people taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A small plane crashed in southeast Gresham Monday evening, according to firefighters.
Gresham Fire says the plane went down near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Richey Road.
They say one patient has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, and the other is being transported by ambulance. There is no word on their conditions.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.
