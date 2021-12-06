Two Portland moms create at-home science kits geared toward girls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two locals moms have created a gift idea this holiday season to show kids that science can be fun and educational.

Yellow Scope, which was founded by two Portland scientists who are also mothers, is a company offering different types of science kits for children.

The women say when they looked for science-related toys for their own girls, they noticed there was a lack of options. So, they wanted to make kits that could engage girls in the fields of STEM.

"In 4th grade, they say 'we love science just as much as boys do.' By the time they get to 8th grade, girls start to think science may not be for them," said Yellow Scope co-founder, Kelly McCollum. "So we founded Yellow Scope with this idea that, can we catch those girls early to show them that science is for them by incorporating creativity, by showing them that this is as much a girls thing as a boys thing. And try to catch them before they fall off the curve in middle school."

Yellow Scope Kits include real science experiments and lab equipment. Some experiments include creating indoor snowmen, extracting strawberry DNA, and capturing a rainbow in a straw.

"We can make science kits that are very rigorous, but are also fun and creative and more gender neutral," said Marcie Colledge, co-founder of Yellow Scope. "To draw girls or kids who may think, 'oh, I'm a creative type and I'm not a science type.' We want the world to know - and kids to know - you can be both. You don't have to decide."

All kits are curated in Portland. For more information about Yellow Scope Kits, visit yellow-scope.com.