Two Portland mothers say they've received bill from state to pay back child support

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two women in the Portland area are looking for answers, after being told they have to pay the state back their child support payments.
Nakia Casey got a letter in the mail dated April 17, informing her she owed a debt of $380.34 to the State of Oregon.
The notice told Casey that a child support payment she got from the state was "reversed by the issuer," and that she had 90 days to pay the state back or she'd be taken to collections. Casey quickly called the Oregon Child Support Program, thinking the state had made a mistake.
"My understanding is they thought they had money from him, it may have been a tax refund, it may have been a stimulus, something. And then the IRS… it's the feds saying 'actually, that money comes to us first,'" said Casey.
Amy Cartwright got a similar letter, telling her she owed the state $3,000.
"I work in the service industry. My bar and restaurant that I work at was closed for a year. I mean, that money was used. You know? I used it to pay expenses like utilities and food and things like that," said Cartwright.
State law considers the "debt" an overpayment, and the Department of Justice is authorized to collect he funds from the women who receive the child support checks.
A spokesperson for the DOJ said the agency does try to go after the person responsible for paying the child support, but if that's not successful, the state isn't able to absorb the loss, so the debt falls to the child support recipient to pay back. According to the DOJ, more than 8,000 people got debt letters like the ones Casey and Cartwright received, after the state began using a new software system that allows for better tracking of overpayments.
Both women are contesting the debt, and asking for an administrative review.
"It's up to us to fight it, I guess. I'm not a public policy maker, but I know I shouldn't have to pay the DOJ because my ex didn't pay his taxes," said Casey.
Casey and Cartwright have both reached out to respective state representatives, asking for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.