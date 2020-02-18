PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The spread of the coronavirus is having a huge impact on some Portland runners who had to cancel plans to compete in next month's Tokyo Marathon.
To keep the virus from spreading, marathon organizers in Japan just put restrictions on the race so that only 200 of the world's most elite runners will now race there, instead of the roughly 40,000 runners signed up for the event.
Dave and Paula Harkin have run nearly 40 marathons together. They've run all the big ones - Boston, New York, Chicago, London and Berlin.
There was only one that eluded them - Tokyo.
"Tokyo is a very special event, it's pretty hard to get in," said Dave.
This was to be the year the Harkins completed what's called the Abbott World Marathon Majors - a series consisting of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world.
The Tokyo Marathon was to be the pinnacle of a lot of hard work, but on Tuesday the Harkins got the word that their trip to Japan was off.
"One text in the morning and from there it spiraled," said Dave.
Together, the Harkins own Portland Running Company. They've been leaders in Portland's running community for 20 years, even saving the Portland Marathon after a series of management problems.
And since they're race organizers themselves, they understand that not everything can be controlled.
"It's a mix of emotions. We've been working pretty hard for this event, training since early fall for it," said Dave. "So there's a lot of disappointment in training for something this hard, especially, particularly Tokyo. It's not just training for a marathon, it's Tokyo."
The Harkins figure they are out almost $10,000 - the cost of travel, hotels and the race itself - but Dave admits he had been worried about the trip.
"International travel to Asia right now feels a little bit strange with the virus, and so I think having the marathon make that decision for us kind of helped us deal with the variables couldn’t control," Dave told FOX 12.
Still, this would have been the biggest race of their lives and they say they still hope to go next year and compete.
