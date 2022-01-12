PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two players from Portland Thorns FC were named to the 25-player roster for the U.S. Women's National Team training camp.

The club announced Wednesday that midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Sophia Smith were named to the training camp roster. The training camp is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas from Jan. 19-28.

Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith have been called up to the @USWNT for January training camp in Austin, Texas from Jan. 19-28.Details: https://t.co/30Erz5HdwA | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/04otSt4j7w — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 12, 2022

Most recently, Horan played two full 90-minute matches against Australia in the final USWNT friendlies of 2021, tallying her 25th international goal in a 3-0 result on Nov. 26. The club said Smith traveled to Australia with the team for their November friendlies, but did not feature.

The USWNT will kick off 2022 competition on Feb. 17, hosting the SheBelieves Cup in Carson, California, and Frisco, Texas, facing off against the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in the tournament.