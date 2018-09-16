LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued two people from a burning apartment building in Lebanon early Sunday.
At about 2:20 a.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to a report of a fire at 2051 S. 2nd St.
When crews arrived, they reported a two-story apartment fire with people hanging out of multiple second-story windows.
With the help of Lebanon Police, firefighters were able to rescue two people from two different second story windows. They say another person jumped out of a window before they got there.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It took crews about two and a half hours to control the fire. No firefighters were injured.
Four of the apartment building’s five units were occupied at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
