Two residents, firefighter injured in N Portland house fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a house fire in North Portland.
Firefighters we called out to a home in the 7000 block of North Amherst Street at 12:43 a.m., where two residents had reportedly jumped off the second floor.
Crews arrived to find two residents outside of the home, according to PF&R. A car, the first floor was on fire, and it was extending into the second floor.
Several engines and trucks were called to assist, and the fire was controlled within 30 minutes.
Ambulances were called out to take the residents to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
