Two schools return to online learning temporarily after COVID-19 exposures

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - At least two schools have had to return to remote learning temporarily because of COVID-19 exposures.
This comes less than a month after both schools had been back in school, in person for less than a month.
Reynolds High School in Troutdale and John Wetton Elementary School in Gladstone will return to in person learning on September 27th.
Many parents are frustrated because this isn’t what anyone wants to see.
“I’m sad, my daughter is a freshman and I feel that these are some super important years. In middle school she missed more than half of it,” Annica Eatmon, whose daughter is a freshman at Reynolds, said.
The reason for the temporary closure at the state’s second largest high school came after a large number of students were exposed to the virus.
“While the outbreak wasn't a lot - what was happening is we had to quarantine a lot of students - and that made it really hard for our teachers to conduct in-person learning and remote learning,” Steve Padilla, who is with the Reynolds School District, said.
At John Wetton Elementary School, it was a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 that prompted its temporary return to online learning.
“We had an incident yesterday that prompted a large COVID exposure where we had a staff member that tested positive for COVID that reported symptoms in the middle of the school day and was tested so at that time,” Leslie Robinette, the Communications Coordinator for Gladstone Schools, said.
Robinette said the teacher interacts with about 175 students during the school day.
“Because the person was in six feet of students and because adults carry a heavier viral load than children do, the health department thought it was prudent to take this step,” she said.
Joanna Howell has six kids who attend the elementary school. She said their family is disappointed but she understands why this closure is necessary.
“They looked out the window at the school during the quarantine and they are upset, really upset,” Howell said. “I would rather the school be shut down so we can just try to nip it in the butt.”
