PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pair of semi trucks traveling the same direction on the Marquam Bridge crashed early Friday morning, prompting Oregon Department of Transportation workers to divert traffic.
Around 3:30 a.m., a logging truck and another semi collided, causing major damage to at least one of the trucks and spilling 50 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.
Fortunately, none of the fuel went into the Willamette River.
ODOT closed the ramp from the Marquam Bridge to Interstate 5 southbound to respond to the crash.
#BREAKING: Two semi trucks have crashed on the Marquam Bridge - lots of diesel fuel all over the road. The ramp to I-5 SB (towards Salem) is CLOSED at the 405 split and there’s no ETA to reopen, @OregonDOT says. SB traffic being diverted to I-405 NB. @TonyMartinezGDO #PDXTraffic pic.twitter.com/gyJdHl1tLk— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) November 9, 2018
Southbound drivers are being directed to Interstate 405 northbound, while westbound drivers on Interstate 84 are being diverted north to the Fremont Bridge.
Crews started to tow the two trucks at 7:40 a.m.
ODOT estimated the roadway would reopen around 9:30 a.m.
No one was injured in the crash and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.
