PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the first row of bikes at Crank in southeast Portland, one’s missing.
Owner Justin Tutor told FOX 12 someone threw an eight-inch block of concrete through the front of their store located at 2717 Southeast Ankeny Street between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
He’s not surprised.
“Bikes are an easy accessible form of transportation which is what makes them awesome but it also makes them a really high theft item,” Tutor said.
“It was just the shiniest closest object to the window and I’m sure that’s why it got taken,” he added.
Down in Sellwood a very similar situation.
Sellwood Cycle Mechanic Matthew Edwards said one of their bikes was stolen from their window display located at at 7953 Southeast 13th Avenue on Sunday night.
“Easily a couple thousand dollars out of pocket for us,” Edwards said.
“Definitely has become more prevalent the smash and grab stuff,” he said.
This is not the first time for either shop. This marks two thefts for each of them in the past few years.
“We’re still out a fair amount of money and headed into the off season that makes a real measurable impact on us,” Tutor said.
Sellwood Cycle is now hoping just maybe someone will recognize this bike and give it back.
“Thieves are getting smarter about not getting caught,” Edwards said.
And Crank is taking new security measures so that it doesn’t happen again.
“Sadly, there’s gonna be some bars in the windows,” Tutor said.
Portland police responded to both incidents but don’t have any information on whether or not they’re related.
They are asking anyone with surveillance video to contact them.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.