MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred in McMinnville Sunday evening.
At about 8:49 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle on Southeast Baker Street near Cowls Street.
Police said the operator of the motorcycle, identified as 43-year-old Jesse C. Davis, of Lafayette, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center, then by Life Flight to OHSU.
A passenger of the motorcycle, a man who has not yet been identified, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Salem hospital.
According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.
Police would like to speak to witnesses who stopped at the scene but left before being interviewed by officers. Police said the witnesses were in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger and a light-colored SUV of an unknown make and model.
Those witnesses are asked to contact Sergeant Josh Sheets at (503)434-7307 or josh.sheets@mcminnvilleoregon.gov and reference case 21-734.
Anyone else who witnessed the crash or may have seen the motorcycle driving prior to the crash is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.