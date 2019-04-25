PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two deadly shootings, nine hours apart, less than one mile away, zero arrests. The violence in the Lents neighborhood, people said is becoming their new dark reality.
“It was just another sort of notch in the neighborhood. I heard two gunshots...it’s not that uncommon,” Hollyanna McCollom said, who lives steps away from a now deadly crime scene.
It’s a reality she can’t ignore. Bullet holes and crime scene tape now sit right across from her house near SE 93rd and Henry St. That’s where police say 34-year-old Robert Lewis IV was shot and killed Wednesday night.
“Having to talk to police on a regular basis and living in a place where those things happen….you have to come to terms with it,” McCollom said.
We’re told Lewis was a father, husband and brother. The “rock, heart and soul” of his family.
“My neighbor said he was holding his hand as he was dying. The last encounter I had with him, I was mad at him for parking in front of my driveway. It’s hard to process that because I feel bad about the emotions that I had," McCollom said.
Hours before Lewis died police say there was another deadly shooting up the street at Southeast 84th and Foster where flowers and flickering candles now sit.
Portland police said 39-year-old James Richardson was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
“It’s a neighborhood that’s had a lot of trouble. Obviously the term felony flats doesn’t come from nowhere,” neighbor, Fletcher Lanning said.
It’s a painful reputation that many in the Lents neighborhood are trying to fix.
“We’re among the people who want to make it a place that we want to live and continue living…you know I don’t have the desire to run from Lents. There’s a lot of good things happening here,” Lanning said.
