WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Two years after retiring from the NBA, former Trail Blazers power forward Brian Grant was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease at the age of 36.
More than a decade later, two of Brian's sons are connecting with others to offer support for those families fighting the disease through the Brian Grant Foundation.
Elijah and Jaydon Grant, two from Brian's brood of eight kids, are a pair of ballers in their own right from the stacked classes of champions at West Linn High School in 2014 and 2016.
"There was always a high standard of sports achievement at West Linn just from a young age, so I think that is what sculpted all us," Jaydon said.
Jaydon was born in 1998 when his Blazers big man father won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for his charity work in the community. Brian's kids don't fall too far from the giving tree.
"Kids of Parkinson’s, we started that right before the shutdown, right before COVID," Elijah said. "Pretty much it was just an idea because there were so many outlets for different people but there were none for the kids of people who have Parkinson’s."
The Grant brothers are sharing their experiences to assist others through the difficult process.
"Anybody who has a loved one who goes through Parkinson’s, you know helping them. Sometimes you are so worried for the person who is going through it, you don’t really think about yourself," Jaydon said. "I think it can be helpful in various different ways."
Jaydon spokes at a "Kids of Parkinson's" virtual roundtable last week and he does it in real life too.
"I can recall times at Oregon State after the game, meeting somebody who told me their loved one had Parkinson’s or just even sharing words, something as simple as that," he said.
Being open and available.
"Myself, Jaydon and the rest of our siblings, we just have a really good support system for our dad and for each other," Elijah said.
After playing just one year of high school football, Jaydon - who graduated with a digital communication degree from OSU in the spring - earned everything from being a walk-on to a scholarship star and senior captain with one more season of eligibility.
"My dad definitely wants to be back in the stadium next year watching me but my mom, my mom definitely does too. Every Saturday she’s jumping and sending me videos during the games, so it’s awesome to have a supportive family," Jaydon said.
"If you were wondering where he got his little snappy, his fire from, that’s from her. That’s from her for sure," said Elijah.
"Just being able to know that my pops is proud of me. He tells me all the time and it's because I created my own way," said Jaydon.
Now, it's the young bucks coaching up their pops.
"Man, it's like the tables have turned now. Now we get to look at dad and be like, 'what you gonna do?'” Elijah said.
"If you challenge him, that’s a good way to get him going," Jaydon said.
"If you tell him, 'you should go do this,' he might not do it but if you tell him he can’t, he’s gonna do it and he’s gonna do it better than you could have ever imagined," said Elijah.
Grant's first book with Ric Bucher, titled "Rebound: Soaring in the NBA, Battling Parkinson's, and Finding What Really Matters," is set to release on April 6.
"He's definitely been thinking about it for a long time," Jaydon said. "It's nice to see that It’s finally coming out, his story is finally being told. Like Elijah said, it’s an amazing story."
An amazing Blazer with amazing kids blazing their own trail.
For more information about the Brian Grant Foundation and Kids of Parkinson's, visit briangrant.org.
