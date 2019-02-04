WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for two men who stole a trailer from a storage facility in Woodburn last Monday.
The Woodburn Police Department said the theft happened at A+ Self Storage, located at 2200 North Pacific Highway, on Jan. 28.
The trailer is described as a 2016 tan with black markings KYRV make (Passport brand), double axle 28-foot travel trailer, with Oregon license plate R875858.
Police said the two suspects are associated with a U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plate AJ07908.
The theft was caught on surveillance cameras at A+ Self Storage.
One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30's, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build and facial hair. He was seen wearing a dark hat, dark hooded sweatshirt/jacket, yellow reflective vest, dark pants, and dark shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white man in his 40's, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and possible mark on his right cheek. He was seen wearing a camouflage hat and pants, yellow reflective jacket, black t-shirt with white lettering, and dark boots.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Officer Steven Sloan at 503-982-2345.
