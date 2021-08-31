PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say two people have been charged after a section of the Montavilla neighborhood was closed down Tuesday morning while officers searched for a suspect who may have been armed.
Police told FOX 12 responded to a call at 7:22 a.m. from a victim of an armed carjacking, who reported their car had been stolen at gunpoint. The car was found in a business parking lot in the 9200 block of Southeast Stark Street.
When officers approached the car, the male suspect behind the wheel started to drive away. Officers surrounded the car and the suspect got out of the car and ran off.
A perimeter had been set up from Southeast 92nd Avenue to Interstate 205 and Southeast Washington Street to Southeast Taylor Street. All traffic was blocked from the area. People living inside the perimeter were being asked to stay inside, lock doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity to 911.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team responded to the scene to help with the search. SERT officers took the suspect into custody at about 11:42 a.m. Police said he was found hiding in a crawlspace under a home near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Alder Street.
Taysean J. Nash, 21, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
A passenger in the vehicle, Rhachelle H. Cotton, 25, was also booked into jail on charges of robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The gun, believed to be the one used in the carjacking, was a BB gun that was virtually indistinguishable from a real firearm unless it was closely inspected.
Soon after the suspects were taken into custody, the neighborhood lockdown was lifted.
There were no service stops for TriMet's Line 15 from Southeast Washington and Southeast 82nd to Southeast 96th and Mall 205 during the closure.
