GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two men are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of heavy machinery from a church construction project in Gresham.
Michael Schroeder, 40, of Mulino, and Gabriel Deere, 43, of Gresham, were indicted last week on charges of first-degree aggravated theft. They were both arrested earlier in the month.
Police released surveillance images of the suspects in early November after the thefts occurred Oct. 27 on the 1200 block of Northeast Kelley Avenue. Soon after, court documents state officers received tips identifying one of the suspects as Deere.
Investigators said images from Deere’s Facebook page showed images of him and his pickup, which matched the surveillance images.
Deere was subsequently arrested. He initially told investigators he had been approached by a stranger to help move equipment from a construction site, but the stranger eventually took off, so he “freaked out” and dumped the machinery in Estacada, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Deere then changed his story and said he stole the equipment with his brother-in-law, Schroeder, to use on a project at Schroeder’s house.
After working on the project, Deere said he got scared and dumped the equipment, according to court documents.
Police said they followed Deere’s directions and found the stolen skid steer.
Detectives received another tip that the other piece of equipment was left at a home in Woodburn. The homeowner said Schroeder dropped it off the night before without explanation, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states it was confirmed to be the mini-excavator, which was found on a trailer connected to Schroeder’s pickup.
The equipment had been donated for the use of the Rise City Church to work on a new meeting space at the site of the old Gresham skate park.
The Gresham Police Department thanked the public for assistance in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
