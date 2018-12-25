PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was an unfortunate way to start Christmas morning for one man in downtown Portland who was stabbed at a MAX platform, according to police.
At 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery and stabbing at the Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Oak Street MAX Platform.
When police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from what was believed to be a stab wound. He was provided medical aid and then transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police described his injury as serious but non-life-threatening.
During their investigation, officers learned descriptions of the two suspects believed to be involved in the reported robbery. When officers searched the area, two people who matched the descriptions were located and detained.
Police said investigators believe three people were on the MAX platform when they were approached by a suspect armed with a gun who demanded the contents of their pockets.
According to police, officers believe additional suspects arrived at the platform to further confront the victims. Two of the victims ran from the scene while the third was injured.
After the robbery and stabbing, the suspects fled.
Two of the suspects were taken into custody by police and will be identified once they are booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Police did not say how many more suspects they believe were involved in the incident.
The MAX platform is closed as the investigation continues.
Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery and stabbing to call 503-823-0412.
