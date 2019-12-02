Two teen girls arrested after violence, vandalism at Mall 205 in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two teen girls were arrested for violence and vandalism at Mall 205 in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the mall on the 10100 block of Southeast Washington Street at 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses reported seeing a group of underage people running through the mall stealing from stores and breaking items. One person reported being punched.
This isn’t the first time mall workers have seen a situation like this.
“Once they start coming, we all tell each other, ‘Oh, here they come,’” said Mark Benthimer, owner of All American Magic PDX at Mall 205. “Everybody prepares for them. And they rip signs down and tip things over and as they work their way down, they just get worse and worse.”
Benthimer said he yelled at the teens when they took some of his products.
“I said, ‘Hey, bring those back,’” he said. “They threw them back at me, cussed me out, flipped me off.”
Police arrested a 15-year-old girl on charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, furnishing false information to a police officer and third-degree theft. A second 15-year-old girl was arrested on the charge of riot.
Police said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.
