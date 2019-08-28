SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A month after a family discovered their home was vandalized with painted slurs, two teens were determined to be suspects, according to Salem police.
On July 27, a homeowner reported finding homophobic graffiti on their home, vehicle and driveway. A rock was also thrown through a window.
Police said the graffiti was directed at a teen who lives in the home.
FOX 12 spoke with the teen, 14-year-old Jacob Nelson, who said he is a part of the LGBTQ community.
“This is too far. Vandalizing someone’s home, ruining their car and their home. It’s very rude. It’s straight up not tolerable,” he said.
According to police, additional damage was also done to a neighbors vehicle the same night.
Following an investigation, police said two teenage suspects were arrested on Aug. 20.
The suspects, who have not been identified, were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Department on bias crime charges.
