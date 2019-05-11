GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two teenagers said they were beaten up by a group of people at the Main City Park in Gresham .
Police said they are investigating the alleged attack that involves a group of kids, but they don’t have anyone in custody.
“I’ve never been more scared in my life,” Logan DeWall’s mom Anna Morris said. “He had a neck brace on, he was not able to talk, move, he was covered in blood.”
She told FOX 12 he spent the night in the hospital and is now home resting after a group of people beat him up, leaving him with a broken nose and a concussion, a cut on his head so deep they could see his skull.
“It was very scary and he was in shock for quite a while,” Morris said.
He was with his girlfriend, Corinne Beck, Friday night.
“They all were screaming in my face,” Beck said they’d been skating through the park when they walked by a girl she knows and the two exchanged some words, but then things escalated and a group of kids she doesn’t know began to attack the couple.
Police said there were five to seven kids involved.
“There was nothing I could do I’m just a seventeen year old girl walking through a park,” Beck said.
That’s when Alexandria Kehoe, who was with her husband downtown, came to Corinne’s aid and then saw someone throw Logan to the ground, splitting his head open.
“He lifted him up and slammed him, it was, and it was a child, I couldn’t believe that, that just blew me away, it was a 100 pound kid, I’m sorry like woah,” Kehoe said.
She said they broke up the fight, helped Corinne and Logan and stayed until the ambulance came.
“It’s just extremely sad,” Morris said.
“It makes me angry and I feel like I can’t walk down the street,” Beck said.
Gresham Police are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.