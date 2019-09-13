BEND, OR (KPTV) - A two-time cancer survivor from Bend won $4.6 million on a Megabucks ticket.
According to the Oregon Lottery, each time Stu MacDonald buys a Megabucks ticket, his wife would say, "Get the winning ticket." But when he went on Saturday, she forgot to say it.
MacDonald ended up buying a winning ticket anyway.
“I am a very lucky guy,” MacDonald said. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”
Oregon Lottery said MacDonald won on a quick pick ticket he bought at Ashley's Cafe in Bend.
MacDonald reportedly opted for the bulk sum payment of $2.3 million, and took home $1.56 million after taxes.
For selling the winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said Ashley's Cafe will receive a bonus of $46,000.
