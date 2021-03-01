WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for more victims of two underage suspects who were arrested for breaking into cars and slashing tires in Woodburn.
The two juveniles were arrested Sunday morning. Woodburn police said the crimes occurred in the area of Grant Street north to Newberg Highway between North 1st Street to 4th Street.
Officers are asking anyone who was the victim of a similar crime in that area to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345 and reference case 21-2340.
No further information was released about the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.