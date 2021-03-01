Woodburn Police PD File Image

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for more victims of two underage suspects who were arrested for breaking into cars and slashing tires in Woodburn.

The two juveniles were arrested Sunday morning. Woodburn police said the crimes occurred in the area of Grant Street north to Newberg Highway between North 1st Street to 4th Street.

Officers are asking anyone who was the victim of a similar crime in that area to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345 and reference case 21-2340.

No further information was released about the suspects.

