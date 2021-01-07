Two units destroyed in two-alarm apartment fire in Woodland

WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters with Clark County Fire and Rescue say a two-alarm fire destroyed two units, and damaged two others at a complex in Woodland Thursday night.
The first call came in around 5:00 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from one of the units at the Woodlands Heritage Apartments along North Goerig Street.
When crews arrived, they say the fire had spread to the attic and was spreading into neighboring units.
Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to vent the flames and were able to keep the fire from engulfing the entire complex.
John Nohr with Clark County Fire and Rescue says two units were destroyed, and two others were heavily damaged when the fire spread into the attic.
He said everyone made it out safely, but one pet inside one of the units did not survive.
In all, 16 units responded to the fire, including ten engines. Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department and Cowlitz County Fire and Rescue also responded.
Investigators have not found a cause in this fire.
