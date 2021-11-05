EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) – A 37-year-old man is in custody following a string of bizarre incidents at the University of Oregon campus which included two students being held hostage early Thursday morning.

It all started around 3 a.m. when police responded to a fire alarm pulled at the University of Oregon William Knight Law Center. Police and fire officials searched the building and didn't find smoke or fire.

University police and officers with the Eugene/Springfield Fire Department saw footage of a person pulling the fire alarm, holding a gun and acting erratically inside the building.

Officers from Springfield Police Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department responded and searched the area.

While an alert was sent to students to avoid the area, 911 calls began coming in to dispatch from a single cell phone, reporting incidents across the campus. University of Oregon officers attempted to locate the calls through different methods before a text exchange with the number making the calls determined the location as being inside Hamilton Hall. Officers determined two students were being held while the suspect used the student’s phone to place the 911 calls.

Lane County deputies and University of Oregon police responded to Hamilton Hall, where officers located the armed suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Shawn Scott Densmore, 37, was arrested on charges of menacing, burglary, criminal trespass, kidnapping and carrying a concealed firearm. Densmore is being held in Lane County jail and has no known current affiliation with the university.

Officers said an investigation is ongoing.