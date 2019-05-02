PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A street brawl in northeast Portland broke out Wednesday after a peaceful May Day.
The Portland Police Bureau said in their latest update Thursday that no one had stepped forward to report an assault, but since Wednesday night FOX 12 has spoken to two victims – people who were documenting the event.
The fight began Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. outside Cider Riot where, according to an event created on Facebook, antifa members planned to gather for a May Day afterparty.
Meanwhile, two freelance journalists shooting video were attacked.
One of the first mentions of this fight over police radio came at 7:31 p.m.
“Group of about 30 people look like they’re getting ready to march. Some wearing helmets, someone possibly had a baton,” could be heard over radio traffic.
By 7:51 p.m., backup was being requested.
“I have eight free officers,” someone could be heard saying over the radio.
“That’s not gonna be enough. You’ve got at least 100 antifa either involved or watching in the venue, and you’ve got a handful or so of the Patriot Prayer group antagonizing these people.”
Oregon State University student Noah Bucchi said he was attacked outside of Cider Riot while shooting video for a documentary.
“A guy comes from my right. Hits my camera with a club,” he said.
Bucci told FOX 12 his camera lens was broken, but it didn’t stop there. He says when he decided to find the person that did it, he was punched in the jaw.
“I was kind of down and I got punched multiple times,” Bucchi said.
Meanwhile, freelance journalist Andy Ngo was shooting an iPhone video when he was maced.
“One person went straight at point blank, right in my face. They sprayed first [one way], then they turned it towards me. So I wasn’t expecting it when it happened,” Ngo said. “I couldn’t see. My only thought from that point on was, I needed to get out of there.”
Earlier in the day, Ngo said someone also sprayed silly string at him, which stuck to his camera equipment.
At another point, Ngo told FOX 12 he was punched in the stomach.
He says he tried to tell an officer in that moment.
“And he informed me that they wouldn’t do anything right now because that would be ‘escalation,’” Ngo said.
Ngo said he called police around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, and they came to take a report.
Yet, Portland Police issued an update 12 hours later that said no victims of assault had made reports and asked people who believe they are victims to come forward.
“I don’t know how loud I have to scream before someone listens,” Ngo said.
The last release from Portland Police came in just before noon Thursday. Since then and as of Thursday night, they have acknowledged getting Noah Bucchi’s report, but not Andy Ngo’s, which was filed late Wednesday night.
PPB has also not answered FOX 12’s questions regarding their response time to the fight outside Cider Riot.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
