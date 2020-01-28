WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - High water has closed portions of two roadways in Washington County.
Fern Hill Road is closed to all travelers between Taylor Way and Geiger Road. The flood gates have been closed.
According to Washington County Roads, Fern Hill Road has been closed since last Friday due to high water.
Springtown Road between Oppenlander Lane and Sylvia Lane is closed in both directions and travelers are asked to avoid the area.
There is no estimated time on when the roadways will reopen.
For updates on the closures, visit wc-roads.com.
