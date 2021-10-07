PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet will begin a two-week long MAX improvement project this weekend near the Lloyd Center station.

Installation of new bike-pedestrian bridge to close I-84 starting Friday night PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend while crews install the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Pedes…

The project starts Sunday, Oct. 10, and will last through Saturday, Oct. 23. Regular service will resume on Oct. 24. TriMet says construction activity will be centered on a stretch of track just east of the Northeast 11th Avenue/Lloyd Center station.

During the project, MAX Blue, Green and Red lines will be disrupted between Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue. TriMet says shuttle buses will be replacing trains and recommends riders added at least 45 minutes to their normal travel times.

Green and Red lines will be limited on the eastside of the Willamette River, with Blue line trains running more frequently on the westside to replace the Red line service.

According to TriMet, the project will upgrade one of its oldest sections of the system, enhance the drainage and durability of the tracks near the Lloyd Center and create a smoother ride.