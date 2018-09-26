PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured in an apartment fire that happened in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, located in the 2600 block of Northeast Clackamas Street, just after 4 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and knocked down the flames.
Witness video obtained by FOX 12 shows big flames from the building fire on NE Clackamas. Investigators say it was started by a burning candle around 4 this morning. pic.twitter.com/vzNP0tXCqq— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 26, 2018
PF&R told FOX 12 one woman inside the apartment was taken to an area hospital with third-degree burns.
Two other women were also inside the unit at the time of the fire. One woman had minor injuries and the other woman was unhurt. The Red Cross said a cat was also impacted by the fire.
#UPDATE: 1 woman who was inside the building has been rushed to the hospital with 3rd degree burns. 2 other women were inside - 1 has minor injuries, 1 wasn’t hurt. Unclear if there were working smoke detectors, officials say. https://t.co/lKLS4D2Yj1— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 26, 2018
Investigators told FOX 12 there were no working smoke alarms in the apartment.
Video just given to us by @PDXFire shows bad fire damage on the back of the building on NE Clackamas pic.twitter.com/vlo8xstGqz— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 26, 2018
A burning candle was identified by investigators as the cause, according to PF&R. Investigators believe it spread to a curtain and then to the structure.
