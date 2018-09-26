PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured in an apartment fire that happened in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, located in the 2600 block of Northeast Clackamas Street, just after 4 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene and knocked down the flames.

PF&R told FOX 12 one woman inside the apartment was taken to an area hospital with third-degree burns.

Two other women were also inside the unit at the time of the fire. One woman had minor injuries and the other woman was unhurt. The Red Cross said a cat was also impacted by the fire. 

Investigators told FOX 12 there were no working smoke alarms in the apartment.

A burning candle was identified by investigators as the cause, according to PF&R. Investigators believe it spread to a curtain and then to the structure.

