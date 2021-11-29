Two women on mission to rescue booming bunny population in Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - Bunnies are causing some serious problems in one Oregon coastal town. A small group has come together to take matters into their own hands and rescue the bunnies, but they need more help to do so.

"Everybody just knows the bunnies at Cannon Beach and people either love them or hate them," said Jen Ferry with Cannon Beach Bunny Rescue.

While they are undeniably cute, many residents say the bunnies have become a nuisance in the area.

"They are adorable to look at. Years ago we used to even feed them carrots and all of that, but we're over that," said Cannon Beach resident Paula Ramsey. "They have become a real infestation and a problem."

That problem is now a mission for Karen Anderson and Jen Ferry. Three years ago the two started Cannon Beach Bunny Rescue to capture, foster, then find homes for the domestic bunnies living in the wild. A problem not just for residents, but the animals as well.

"Just because they seem like, oh, they're lying in the sun and they're grazing and they seem happy, it doesn't mean that they're going to live a good life out here. They do not have access to food all year round, they are susceptible to disease and parasites," Anderson said. "The ones we've rescued have had so many health issues that they got from being outside."

Cannon Beach responds to growing rabbit problem with hefty fine Many people who come to visit the tourist hotspot recognize something might not be quite right.

In 2019, the city of Cannon Beach passed an ordinance banning the feeding of wild animals, but many in the town say it hasn't done anything to solve the problem.

Bunnies can be spotted lounging, munching away at people's gardens, or much worse - injured, poisoned or killed.

"We also get calls from people who are finding injured rabbits. We got a call from someone who saw a rabbit get attacked by a dog in this park," Anderson told FOX 12.

Since founded, the organization has rescued more than a dozen bunnies - four of them have been adopted out but many are still in foster care.

"Obviously, everyone thinks bunnies are cute, and they just have a lot of personality and they're just wonderful to be around," Ferry said.

The woman say they can't rescue any more rabbits since they're limited to just their own homes for fostering. Now, they're asking others to help them house the rescue or offer up land for them to use.

"They really do need our protection and our help. Humans are the reason that they're out here and it's our responsibility to help them," said Anderson.

FOX 12 reached out to the city of Cannon Beach to learn more. The city manager says he is not aware of any recent complaints about the bunnies and no fines have been levied to anyone for feeding the bunnies or any wildlife.

To learn more about Cannon Beach Bunny Rescue, visit www.cannonbeachbunnyrescue.org.