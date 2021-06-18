Two women rescued on Santiam River near Jefferson

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Albany Fire Department said it made its second rescue of the season on the Santiam River near Jefferson on Friday.
Rescue crews say two women entered the river at Green Bridge on inflatable tubes, but did not take note of the current warning signs for hazardous trees and snags. Both women became stuck on a large tree and one of them was pinned under the log but was able to hold on. She was able to access a life vest she had brought along, but was not wearing at the time.
The second woman was able to make her way to the top of the log. The Albany Fire Drone flew a life vest over the river and delivered it to the woman while she waited for first responders.
Crews say due to the size and amount of river debris, a rescue boat could not get to the women. AFD and Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue Water Crafts, which are smaller and more easily maneuverable, were able to access the women and get them to shore. Medics evaluated the victims for injuries. No one was transferred to hospital.
The Albany Fire Department wants to remind everyone to know your route before you go, wear a life vest and tell someone your plans for the day.
