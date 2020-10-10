PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 25-year-old Portland man is facing criminal charges and is accused of being an impaired driver who struck and killed two pedestrians on Interstate 5 between Northeast Killingsworth Street and the Rose Quarter on Saturday, according to Portland police.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car on southbound I-5 at the 405 interchange at 2:21 a.m. Investigators said two women had pulled over on the right shoulder of the freeway after their SUV broke down. Another car pulled over to assist them, but stopped in the center of the freeway split between southbound I-5 and I-405. When they were unable to get the SUV started, the women crossed the traffic lanes to reach the other car when they were hit by a person driving a 2016 Ford Fusion.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two women had died from the collision, police said. The third person who had stopped to help was uninjured. Police said they will not release the victim’s identities until after their families are notified.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, Michael A. Hanson, 25, of Portland was determined to be impaired at the time, according to Portland police. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Hason is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and DUII.
The crash closed southbound lanes of I-5, Traffic was diverted off the off the freeway at Northeast Killingsworth Street. The next open on-ramp going southbound is at the Rose Quarter (Northeast Williams Avenue) until about 9:45 a.m.
Portland police said it was the third fatal crash in the city within 24 hours.
