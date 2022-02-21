SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are dead after they were hit by a driver in Sherwood Sunday night.
Just before 7 p.m., officers were called out to a crash involving pedestrians at Southwest Edy Road and Southwest Trailblazer Place. Officers arrived on scene in under two minutes and began life-saving efforts, according to police.
Sadly, the two people hit, who police said were juveniles, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released by police.
The crash investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by police.
The Sherwood Police Department released a statement following the crash, saying: "Our hearts are heavy tonight. Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. They are requesting privacy right now."