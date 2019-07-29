'Tylone was loved': Family identifies Portland man shot and killed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Flowers, candles, photos and notes are nestled around a tree where a Portland man was shot and killed Sunday along Northeast Russell Street.
Family on Monday identified the victim as 25-year-old Tylone Tolliver.
Tolliver’s sister, Leslie Garth, said her younger brother leaves behind two children and a large extended family.
“Tylone was loved. He has a big family, he had a lot of friends in the community – he was well-known,” Garth said.
“My brother was loud, loving – sometimes a little crazy, but a fun person to be around,” Garth added.
Other family members spoke about Tolliver’s incredible smile, energy and said he was a great person.
Monday evening, dozens gathered at the memorial site to grieve together, share stories about Tolliver and honor his memory.
“All I can say is he was great, and I miss him, and it shouldn’t have happened,” said Tolliver’s uncle, Robert Henry.
Garth said Tolliver lived just down the street from where he died. She said she didn’t know what happened or why her brother was shot.
Portland Police haven’t released information about the shooting or what led up to it. Officers also haven’t said whether they have any suspects.
“We just want to see justice and find out who did this,” Garth said.
Police haven’t released a suspect description.
Officers are looking for witnesses who saw the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Portland Police.
