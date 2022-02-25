MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck and trailer that were stolen from a couple moving to the Portland area has been found, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning.

The theft occurred in a Troutdale hotel parking lot sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The couple reported waking up around 1 a.m. Thursday to find their U-Haul truck and trailer gone.

Hotel security footage showed a silver SUV with two people inside enter the parking lot around 11 p.m. The sheriff's office said one person is seen breaking into the U-Haul truck, starting it, and driving away with the trailer. The suspect car followed behind.

On Thursday, at about 8:30 p.m., a Gresham resident reported seeing the stolen trailer parked in front of a detached garage at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Northeast Rene Avenue. The sheriff's office said the caller reported seeing a man near the trailer, possibly in the act of unloading items in the garage.

Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, responded and found the stolen trailer and the couple's belongings. The sheriff's office said a man believed to be the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Joseph Damon Patterson, was taken into custody.

In the garage, the sheriff's office said deputies found many of the items reported stolen by the couples. Deputies also found the silver SUV used by the suspect in the theft.

Patterson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of first-degree aggravated theft.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the silver SUV and found more stolen items and a handgun inside. While deputies were processing the items, they learned Patterson was released from jail and was returning to pick up the SUV.

Patterson arrived and deputies re-arrested him on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Patterson was once again booked into jail and remains in custody at this time.

The sheriff's office said the U-Haul truck was found Friday morning near Northeast 18th Court and Northeast Kane Drive in Gresham. More of the couple's belongings were found in the truck.

The couple is "thrilled" and said the majority of their belongings were found, according to the sheriff's office. The couple also said they are very appreciative of the public's care and attention to their case.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said more charges may be filed.