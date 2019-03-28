PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The University of Oregon women’s team is preparing to play in the NCAA Sweet 16 at the Moda Center.
March madness has come to Portland and with it the ducks of Oregon.
Number two seed U of O women are set to play on Friday in a sweet sixteen match-up against number six South Dakota State at the Moda Center.
They are excited and ready to go, this round of the tournament basically a home game for the ducks. They're hoping fans will help pack this place for Friday night’s game.
On Thursday, the ducks got in one last practice before Friday’s game against South Dakota State.
For Oregon this is their third straight NCAA tournament appearance.
The ducks have made two straight elite eight trips and they are hoping to do that again this year.
As for the three other teams in this regional- Oregon has played all of them this season, and won, going into Friday’s game they are feeling not only excited but confident for the weekend ahead.
“Definitely really nice being the two seed and basically having a home game. I think it is going to give us a huge advantage,” Guard Morgan Yaeger said.
“We played against them, we know what they are capable of so we just have to do what we do,” Guard Maite Cazorla said.
U of O won the last time they met with South Dakota State on Dec. 12th.
But, the jackrabbits have lost just twice since then and are coming into the sweet sixteen on an 18-game win streak.
"Every game matter, they are going to come in trying to beat us. We beat them at their home place, so they are going to want revenge so I just means we gotta work a little bit harder, execute a little bit better, talk a little bit more, just do the little things that count,” Forward Oti Gildon said.
Tipoff is set for Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
The Beaver women are also hoping to stay alive in the NCAA tournament.
They're in Albany, New York getting ready to take on the number one-seed Louisville cardinals.
Last year, the cardinals ended the season for the beavs.
OSU is coming off two big wins at home against Boise State and Gonzaga and are hoping to keep moving forward.
"I thought in the Boise State game we started off well, but I thought there was still kinda that rust there, and we weren't maybe the best team we could've been and then I felt like we were back together again during that Gonzaga game we had a great overall game in terms of operating offensively and defensively so I think that we're that team back again," Guard Katie McWilliams said.
Tip off for Friday’s game is at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.