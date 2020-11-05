PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State and the University of Portland’s basketball teams now have a path forward when it comes to playing this season in Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown’s office says guidance for college contact sports have been modified. Previously, Oregon’s two PAC-12 schools, Oregon and OSU, were granted an exemption to begin practice and hold games with protocols in place.
Portland State and U of P had petitioned the state asking for equal treatment.
With three weeks until their seasons were set to begin, Scott Leykam with the University of Portland says they were making plans to move games to the state of Washington.
“I spent most of my day, deciding whether or not we should cancel home games for this year and go play games in Washington," Leykam said."We were prepared to start moving elsewhere."
Guidelines for sports have been updated by OHA and the Governor's Office. This puts UP and PSU in with OSU and UO - Previously, basketball teams at OSU and U of O were granted exemptions to practice and play games, the other two D1 schools were left out. pic.twitter.com/3wU7rnkWXY— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) November 5, 2020
For PSU men’s basketball Head Coach Barret Peery, he says his team is excited about the news. He says it was his players who informed him of the decision.
“I was still on the court shooting with some guys and two or three guys came out to the court and said coach, did you see this. I said no, I have been out here working, what are you talking about, so you know the guys are excited,” Peery said.
He said they are ready to follow the protocols and get the season underway.
“Everybody is well aware of what we need to do, you know, the NCAA stuff, as well as the OHA and also our campus protocols and everyone is really working hard on that,” Peery said.
Brown released a statement, saying in part:
“Because Oregon’s NCAA Division I schools have brought forward COVID-19 health and safety plans requesting the opportunity to resume practice and competition, I am extending the Pac-12 exemption for college athletics to all Division I schools in Oregon because it is only fair to give Portland State University and the University of Portland the same opportunity that Oregon’s Pac-12 schools have had. I want to stress that this exemption does not automatically grant these programs the ability to practice and play. They must first work with the doctors and health experts at the Oregon Health Authority and demonstrate that they have met the same standards of health and safety as Oregon’s other Division I programs.”
“With COVID-19 spreading at an alarming rate, college programs below the Division I level, as well as high school and youth sports teams, still may not play contact sports. While the Pac-12 and other Division I teams are implementing daily testing, quarantine and isolation protocols, and other health and safety measures that will help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, there is no way to eliminate that risk. Contact sports in general remain a high-risk activity according to public health experts, and we must continue to do all we can to slow the transmission of the disease.”
