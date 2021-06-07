AUMSVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to federal prison for transporting methamphetamine from California to Oregon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Gerardo Figueroa-Felix, from Coachella, California, was sentenced Monday to 70 months in prison followed by four years of post-prison supervision. The charges stem from an investigation that began in January 2019.
The U.S. attorney's office, citing court documents, state that on Jan. 7, 2019, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were called out to a report of squatters at a foreclosed property in Aumsville. The caller also mentioned there was meth inside the home. Two deputies arrived and saw a white Chevrolet pickup truck with California license plate backed into the driveway and Figueroa-Felix tying up a tarp near the back of the vehicle.
During contact with the deputies, Figueroa-Felix began to reach his hands into the front pockets of his jacket and was ordered to remove them. According to the U.S. attorney's office, a loaded semi-automatic Ruger 9mm handgun was located in his left-front pants pocket, and a second loaded handgun was found tucked into his waistband. He also had a double magazine pouch attached to his belt.
The investigation revealed Figueroa-Felix was a drug mule from Coachella and was paid to transport five pounds of meth from California to Oregon, according to the U.S. attorney's office. He previously sold two pounds of meth on the Aumsville property and returned on Jan. 7, 2019, to sell more. Deputies seized three pounds of meth and large quantities of live .45 caliber ammunition from his truck along with another handgun.
On March 20, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Figueroa-Felix on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The U.S. attorney's office said Figueroa-Felix pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on March 8 of this year.
