RAINIER, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend tied her hands together with a zip tie, put a knife to her throat, shoved her into the backseat of his vehicle, and then brought her back to his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
James Donald Cooley, 59, of Rainier, drove his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ilwalco early in the morning on May 18 without notice or invitation and parked his car on the side of Highway 101, according to court documents.
Cooley then approached the woman and a confrontation ensued, ending with him tying her hands together with zip ties and pulling her toward the highway, later putting a knife to her throat and shoving her into his backseat, court documents state.
Cooley then drove with his ex-girlfriend to his home, where his sister also lives. Cooley’s ex-girlfriend told Cooley’s sister that Cooley was going to kill her, the attorney’s office says. Cooley’s sister then contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. Deputies later arrested Cooley.
Cooley appeared in court on Friday and was ordered detained pending further proceedings. This case was investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
