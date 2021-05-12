U.S. attorney: Man indicted for trafficking heroin, meth, fentanyl from Mexico to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of trafficking narcotics from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest has been indicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Efrain Mendivil Figueroa, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Figueroa has been designated as a "Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker" under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, according to the U.S. attorney's office. The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) identified Figueroa as a narcotic distributor and transportation coordinator for the Jesus Gonzalez Penuelas Drug Trafficking Organization, also known as Gonzalez Penuelas DTO. The OFAC says the organization is "one of the largest raw opium gum and heroin sources of supply in northern Mexico, and increasingly a major distributor of fentanyl."
The U.S. attorney's office, citing court documents, said Figueroa and several associates are "alleged to have conspired with one another to possess and distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in Oregon and elsewhere." The group would maintain different locations to store and packaged narcotics, then use vehicles to transport and distribute product.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, the group would also smuggle large amount of U.S. currency across state and international borders to "facilitate drug transactions and engaged in money laundering to conceal their trafficking proceeds."
“Efrain Figueroa’s drug trafficking organization has deep ties in the Pacific Northwest. Our charges allege he is a long-term, active trafficker of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from Mexico to Oregon. Together, these drugs, particularly fentanyl, have caused immeasurable harm to the public safety and health of communities throughout our state,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug. “We applaud OFAC for designating Jesus Gonzalez Penuelas as a Significant Foreign Narcotics Kingpin and Figueroa as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker under the Kingpin Act for the significant danger they pose to the U.S. and its citizens.”
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Interdiction Taskforce with help from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.
(1) comment
Courtesy of Brainless Biden, and Cluless Kamala. This is just the beginning. Good voting libs. SMH
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.