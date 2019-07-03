PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man arrested for posting threats on social media against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler entered a guilty plea Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon said Kermit Tyler Poulson pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threatening communications with the intent to extort.
The attorney's office said Poulson posted threatening comments on Mayor Wheeler's personal Instagram account on Oct. 9, 2018. He reportedly threatened to "firebomb" his house if he did not immediately fire a Portland police officer who was involved in an on-duty shooting.
Investigators were able to track the IP address to a home in Portland.
The attorney's office said Poulson was present when investigators searched the property. He reportedly made a number of misleading statements before admitting that he was responsible for the comments.
Poulson was arrested in Montana in January after visiting the police department to file a complaint on an unrelated matter. Officers arrested Poulson after seeing his federal arrest warrant in the National Crime Information Center database.
As a part of his plea agreement, the attorney's office said Poulson has agreed to forfeit property used to facilitate his crimes.
Poulson will be sentenced on Oct. 2. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
